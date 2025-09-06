DT
US military delivers essential supplies to flood-hit Pakistan

US military delivers essential supplies to flood-hit Pakistan

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Sep 06, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): The United States military aircraft delivered essential supplies to Pakistan in response to the devastating floods that have affected the country.

"US military aircraft delivered essential supplies at the request of the Pakistan military in response to the devastating floods. At Nur Khan Air Base, CDA Baker extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, whose lives have been uprooted by the widespread, catastrophic flooding," US Embassy in Islamabad wrote in a post on X.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), six flights are scheduled to arrive carrying crucial relief supplies, including tents, dewatering pumps, and generators.

The first flight arrived on Saturday, where the US Charge d'Affaires and the Commander of US ARCENT were present to hand over the relief goods to the Pakistan Army officially. The supplies will be transported to Army Flood Relief Camps for distribution among those affected.

The Government and people of Pakistan have expressed gratitude to the US Government and military for their timely support and solidarity during this challenging period.

In a further demonstration of cooperation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) hosted a two-day consultative session with the United States Disaster Response Group. The session aimed to enhance joint preparedness and focused on tech-driven rescue, early warnings and risk financing.

The US delegation was led by Natalie Baker, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, commanding officer of US ARCENT, on the first day, and by Ivana Vuco, Disaster Expert for Asia, and her team from the US State Department on the second day.

During the session, Chairman NDMA, Lt General Inam Haider Malik, briefed the delegation on National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) advanced capabilities in addressing hazards and vulnerabilities, its disaster management outlook through early warning alerts and risk communication, coordinated relief and response efforts, anticipatory actions, and NDMA's role in international relief assistance and global outreach.

Notably, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that 907 people have died and 1,044 have been injured so far due to ongoing rains and floods across the country, Geo News.

According to the NDMA data, Punjab has recorded 223 fatalities and 654 injuries, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 502 deaths and 218 injuries.

In Sindh, 58 people have died and 78 were injured. Balochistan has seen 26 deaths and five injuries, Gilgit-Baltistan 41 deaths and 52 injuries, and Azad Kashmir 38 deaths and 31 injuries. In Islamabad, nine people have died and three have been injured, as per Geo News.

The NDMA further said that 7,848 houses have been damaged and 6,180 livestock animals have perished in the calamity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

