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Home / World / US military fires on Iranian-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

US military fires on Iranian-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Trump trying to pressure Tehran with threats of a new wave of bombing if a deal is not reached

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Washington, Updated At : 11:15 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 6, 2026. Reuters
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An American fighter jet shot out the rudder of an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday as it tried to breach the US blockade of Iran's ports, the American military said in a social media post.

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The attack occurred as Iran and the US are officially in a ceasefire and as the two countries appear to be moving closer to an initial agreement to end the war.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is trying to pressure Tehran with threats of a new wave of bombing if a deal is not reached.

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American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the ship it was violating the blockade, US Central Command said in its post.

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