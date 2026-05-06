US military fires on Iranian-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

An American fighter jet shot out the rudder of an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday as it tried to breach the US blockade of Iran's ports, the American military said in a social media post.

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The attack occurred as Iran and the US are officially in a ceasefire and as the two countries appear to be moving closer to an initial agreement to end the war.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is trying to pressure Tehran with threats of a new wave of bombing if a deal is not reached.

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American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the ship it was violating the blockade, US Central Command said in its post.