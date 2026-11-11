"US military luring helpless oil tankers into walls of fire with lie that Strait of Hormuz is open": IRGC 

Tehran [Iran], November 11 (ANI): Amid escalating military friction in the Strait of Hormuz, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has accused the United States armed forces of misleading the international maritime community by falsely asserting that the Strait is open, alleging that Washington is "luring helpless oil tankers into walls of fire," Iranian state media reported.

In remarks reported by the official IRNA News Agency, the top Iranian naval commander claimed that American forces actively avoid the strategic waterway while encouraging commercial shipping into high-risk waters.

"The humiliating, smuggling American military, which does not even dare to approach the Strait of Hormuz itself, is luring helpless oil tankers into walls of fire with the lie that the Strait of Hormuz is open," IRNA quoted the IRGC Navy Commander as saying.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's powerful secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, issued a warning to the US after Donald Trump indicated that the war is unlikely to resume.

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In a statement, Rezaei called on the US to submit to Iran's seven conditions to bring an immediate end to the conflict in West Asia.

"The war against Iran has torn the U.S. government apart, but Washington is flailing like a desperate gambler -Stop playing. Stop making up news about imaginary negotiations. Do not deny the new order in West Asia -It is time to surrender to Iran’s seven conditions," Rezaei told Iranian media.

Iran's seven conditions include an end to the hostilities on all fronts, lifting the US Naval blockade along the Strait of Hormuz, reopening the shipping lanes in the strait immediately, lifting of economic sanctions on Iran, release of Iranian assets held abroad and stopping intervention in Iran's internal affairs.

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The conditional offer from Iran follows Trump's assertion that the conflict was unlikely to escalate again.

"Iran and Iran militarily is effectively over. Where just keeping it the status quo and we're doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbors but it's a failing country... They're talking to us and they're talking very politely and we'll see what happens, but there's a good chance that that could get ended. So at the conclusion of the military engagement, the American people and the people of the world will be far safer and more secure than they've been in many, many years because Iran was killing many people...I don't guarantee anything but if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump said. (ANI)

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