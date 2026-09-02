DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / US military says it completed latest wave of strikes on Iran

US military says it completed latest wave of strikes on Iran

Five people were killed and 50 wounded at a wedding near Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz

article_Author
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 08:00 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An apparent projectile streak across the sky over Jordan as seen from Eilat in Israel on Tuesday. Image credit/Reuters
Advertisement

The US military said late on Tuesday it completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran, saying it struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets as the Iran war escalated following a weekend exchange of fire.

Advertisement

US forces struck IRGC targets “including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites,” the US Central Command said on X.

Advertisement

An Axios report, citing US officials, said the US military attacked two Iranian government tankers in Tuesday’s strikes.

Advertisement

Iran retaliated on Tuesday to the barrage of US strikes, as the exchange marked the most serious escalation in weeks in a conflict that has driven up global energy prices.

The strikes followed a weekend exchange of fire, the first since late July, and attacks on Monday on two tankers leaving the Strait of Hormuz, the global oil supply waterway that Iran has effectively closed to shipping. Tehran struck back at US assets in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.

Advertisement

Five people were killed and 50 wounded at a wedding near Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Red Crescent reported.

The Mehr news agency said a 4-year-old child was among those killed, while the IRNA news agency, citing a provincial official, put the number of wounded at 68.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said 17 million barrels of oil transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying it marked the highest level of crude oil to pass through the waterway since the war had reduced flows.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was “not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table.”

“When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?” Trump wrote on social media.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts