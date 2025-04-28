Sanaa [Yemen], April 28 (ANI): US military strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, have resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals, with several others injured, according to Houthi-linked media reports, Al Jazeera reported.

Al Masirah TV, a Houthi-affiliated news channel, reported on Monday that eight people were killed in a US airstrike targeting the Bani al-Harith district, located north of Sanaa.

Additionally, US forces struck Yemen's Amran and Saada governorates late Sunday, with Houthi officials confirming the attacks. Two individuals were also reported killed in a previous strike on Sanaa.

On April 18, a US strike on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port had killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others in the deadliest-known attack to date by the US on Yemen, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed that it has launched over 800 targeted strikes against the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen since March 15, aiming to restore "freedom of navigation and reinforce American deterrence."

In a statement released on Sunday, CENTCOM, responsible for military operations in the Middle East, said that the campaign has significantly reduced Houthi attacks on international shipping, with ballistic missile launches dropping by 69 per cent and drone strikes decreasing by 55 per cent.

CENTCOM further informed that to protect operational security, it will not share details about its ongoing or future military actions.

"To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations. We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but will not reveal specifics about what we've done or what we will do," the statement said.

CENTCOM also stated that the US strikes have destroyed multiple command-and-control facilities, air defence systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations.

Houthi attacks on ships escalated after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Gaza, despite then-President Joe Biden's warning to Iran and its allies to avoid involvement in the conflict.

The Houthis, who took control of Yemen's capital in 2014, initially claimed they would target only ships connected to Israel. However, they have since attacked vessels associated with numerous other nations. (ANI)

