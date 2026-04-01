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Home / World / US military to stay deployed near Iran till final deal signed: Trump

US military to stay deployed near Iran till final deal signed: Trump

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:30 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Heavy machinery operates at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said American military forces would remain deployed in and around Iran until a final agreement on the ceasefire is fully implemented, signalling Washington’s intent to maintain pressure amid fragile truce conditions in West Asia.

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“All US ships, aircraft and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded enemy, will remain in place in and around, Iran, until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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He warned that any violation of the understanding could trigger a sharp military response. “If for any reason it is not (complied with), which is highly unlikely, then the ‘shooting starts’ — bigger, better and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he said.

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Reiterating key US objectives, Trump stressed that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz would remain “open and safe,” underscoring the strategic importance of the vital global oil transit route.

The remarks come amid a tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran, with tensions persisting despite a temporary halt in hostilities and conflicting claims over the scope of the truce across the region.

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