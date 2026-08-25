DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US military aircraft lands in Moscow; Kremlin says it has no information

US military aircraft lands in Moscow; Kremlin says it has no information

The aircraft, which originated from the Andrews Air Force Base near Washington DC, touches down in the Russian capital at approximately 10 am Moscow time

article_Author
ANI
Moscow, Updated At : 06:49 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A file photo of a US Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III large transport aircraft (Photo credit/Reuters)
Advertisement

An American Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft reportedly landed in Moscow on Monday morning, according to online air traffic monitoring systems, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Advertisement

The aircraft, which originated from the Andrews Air Force Base near Washington DC, touched down in the Russian capital at approximately 10 am Moscow time (07:00 GMT).

Advertisement

According to available flight tracking data, the heavy-lift transport plane followed a multi-stop route before entering Russian airspace. It had a prior stop at the Charleston International Airport/Air Force Base and then at Riga in Latvia, before continuing its journey towards the Russian border.

Advertisement

A source within the European Union air traffic control authorities confirmed to TASS that the US military plane departed from Latvia and proceeded directly towards Russian territory.

The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III is a premier strategic transport aircraft used by the United States Air Force for the rapid delivery of troops and all types of cargo. The specific purpose of the mission and the nature of the cargo on board have not been officially disclosed by either the Pentagon or the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement

No official statement has been released regarding whether the flight is related to diplomatic logistics, prisoner exchanges, or other bilateral administrative matters.

Al Jazeera earlier cited Flightradar24 and reported that a US Air Force transport plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Tuesday, according to Flightradar24, but Kremlin said it has no information about the aircraft or its arrival.

Following the start of the Ukraine war, the US, along with its European allies has imposed economic sanctions on Moscow. These include a reciprocal ban on aircraft. Russian planes are prohibited from entering US and EU airspace, and Russia has similarly closed its skies to "unfriendly nations."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts