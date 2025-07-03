DT
Home / World / US Military's CENTCOM commander visits Israel

US Military's CENTCOM commander visits Israel

ANI
Updated At : 10:05 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander of the US Military's Central Command, visited Israel yesterday (Wednesday) as the official guest of the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir. This was Kurilla's first visit to Israel since Zamir became the IDF chief of staff.

During his visit, the General held a joint panel with the Chief of Staff and senior IDF commanders, during which the achievements of Israel's Operation "Rising Lion" against Iran and the situations in both the near and far theaters were presented.

Later, the CENTCOM commander visited the Israel Air Force "pit" (command center) with the Commander of the Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, and other commanders.

"The IDF sees enormous importance in the relationship with the US Army, and thanks them for the strategic coordination in the recent operation," it said in a statement.

US CENTCOM "directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring US interests."

The region of the world it covers includes the Middle East and Israel. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

