US moves to fine Indian-origin lawyer $2.5L for asylum fraud

An Indian-origin attorney will be fined more than $2,50,000 by federal authorities here for allegedly filing fraudulent documents and false asylum claims on behalf of Indian nationals.

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Vinod Doddamani operated a nationwide practice in which he mostly represented Indian nationals and filed asylum applications on their behalf before immigration courts, the US said in a statement on Tuesday.

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In support of the claims, Doddamani filed “alien declarations that are identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding alleged persecution”.