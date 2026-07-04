US must "accept existing realities" on trade: Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

Tehran [Iran], July 4 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the United States must accept that realities have changed following the Israeli-US conflict with Iran, during his meeting with Uzbekistan's speaker of parliament, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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"Conditions have improved compared to the past, and post-war developments have caused Americans to accept existing realities," Ghalibaf said, as cited by Al Jazeera. "In such an environment, trade relations can be expanded further, and we hope that the groundwork for lifting sanctions will also be prepared."

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Ghalibaf also said regional conditions could create new opportunities for transit and trade cooperation. "With the joint management of Iran and Oman in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and the reduction of American mischief in the region, better opportunities will be created for the development of transit cooperation," Ghalibaf added.

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Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Friday criticised US President Donald Trump over his remarks on Iran's economy and food needs, accusing him of projecting America's own domestic challenges after Trump said the United States hoped to export food commodities to Iran as part of a potential diplomatic breakthrough.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "Imagine having forty-something million of your own citizens on food stamps and calling another nation hungry. This is not a proclamation. This is a projection. Keep your SNAP advice."

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https://x.com/mb_ghalibaf/status/2073111768503652757

"Our assets, our choices. Mind your malnutrition rates," he added.

The remarks came after Trump, in an interview with CNBC, claimed Iran's economy had been severely weakened. "They have 300 per cent inflation, they're making no money," Trump said.

Trump added that the US hoped to eventually export food commodities to Iran. He said, "They need food. They need corn, wheat, and soybeans, and we're going to have exclusively our American farmers provide that. Assuming we get to the position where we should get to."

Trump also claimed that Iran had conceded to nearly all American conditions in the ongoing diplomatic talks while emphasising that the primary objective of the discussions remained preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. "I think they've agreed to just about everything we need," Trump said.

According to the latest update on the ongoing 14-point MoU negotiations, Qatar and Pakistan, on July 1, concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, with "positive progress" reported on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to Qatar's foreign ministry official spokesperson.

The Qatar foreign spokesperson said, "The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader." (ANI)

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