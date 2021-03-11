US must stop trade talks with Taiwan: China

Beijing, June 2

China's government on Thursday accused Washington of jeopardising peace after US envoys began trade talks with Taiwan aimed at deepening relations with the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing.

Talks that started on Wednesday cover trade, regulation and other areas based on "shared values" as market-oriented economies, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative. It did not mention China but the talks add to gestures that show US support for Taiwan amid menacing behaviour by Beijing, which threatens to invade. —AP