"US nationally secure again because of tariffs": Trump

Washington DC [US], October 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States is "wealthy, powerful and nationally secure again because of tariffs."

Since coming back to power again in January, the Trump administration has increased tariffs placed on foreign countries, including China, India and Canada. The US rolled out a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods - a two-tiered levy which took full effect on August 27. Of that, the first 25 per cent kicked in on August 7 and was later doubled as punishment for India's imports of Russian oil.

"THE UNITED STATES IS WEALTHY, POWERFUL, AND NATIONALLY SECURE AGAIN, ALL BECAUSE OF TARIFFS! THE MOST IMPORTANT CASE EVER IS IN THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, Trump said in his post, "CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY. Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400%. Now they, and other countries, can't take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump on Thursday night announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, citing an anti-tariff advertisement that used a clip of former US President Ronald Reagan.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts."

He added, "TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."

The controversial ads, reportedly paid for by the Ontario government, have been running on major US networks and cost $75 million. This comes weeks after US President Trump and visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed trade, border security, and ongoing negotiations between the two neighbouring nations on October 7.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court scheduled a hearing on whether Trump has the power to impose sweeping tariffs under federal law. The justices said on September that they will hear arguments on November 6, which is lightning fast by the typical standards of the nation's highest court, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

