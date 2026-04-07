Washington, DC [US], April 7 (ANI): Tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached a boiling point as a heavy barrage of aerial strikes was reported across multiple locations in Iran on Tuesday. According to NBC News, even prior to the expiration of the deadline set by the White House, "an intense wave of strikes was reported on bridges across Iran and on Kharg Island," which serves as the "country's key oil export hub."

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A US official confirmed the scale of the operation, stating that the "US military struck dozens of military targets on the island overnight." This targeted action marks a severe expansion of the ongoing military confrontation in the Persian Gulf.

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Providing further details on the nature of the engagement, the US official told NBC News that the "mission included US airstrikes along the northern side of the island." It was clarified that the operation was conducted entirely from the air and "did not include any US troops on the ground."

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The strikes were reportedly precision-based, focusing on neutralising Tehran's defensive and logistical capabilities rather than the energy infrastructure itself. The official noted that the forces "did not strike the oil", but directed their fire towards specific strategic assets.

Among the sites destroyed were "military bunkers and storage facilities, air defence systems, and other military facilities."

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These targeted operations coincide with reports from Iranian state media outlet Mehr News, which also confirmed that the "critical oil hub, Kharg Island, came under attack" on Tuesday. The small island in the Persian Gulf serves as Tehran's most vital oil facility, handling nearly 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports. Because much of the Iranian mainland coastline is too shallow for large tankers, the island is considered indispensable for the country's energy trade.

However, its strategic importance is matched by its vulnerability; the terminal is located opposite US military bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, leaving it exposed during this heightened military standoff. This latest friction follows Tehran's move to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit routes, a decision that has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

The strike appears to align with previous warnings from Washington. US President Donald Trump had earlier signalled the possibility of action against the facility, remarking to the Financial Times, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options."

Beyond the immediate strikes, the situation remains precarious as a final ultimatum from the White House looms. President Trump has set an "8:00 PM deadline" (Washington time, Tuesday night) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

Further intensifying the rhetoric, Trump stated on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window. During a White House press briefing, he added, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

The President reinforced this ultimatum by demanding Iran make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 PM ET, cautioning that there will be "no bridges, no power plants" after that time.

Emphasising that this is a "critical period", Trump noted that Washington has provided Tehran with the necessary time to reach an agreement to end the war. "They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said. (ANI)

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