US okays over $2.85 bn military aid to Ukraine

Washington, January 6
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced more than $3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion.
Blinken said in a statement that he is authorising a drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine, which includes a $2.85 billion drawdown that will provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles, ammunition, and other items as part of the support. — Reuters
