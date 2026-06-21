US: Om chants echo across Times Square in New York on International Yoga Day

New York [US], June 21 (ANI): The iconic Times Square resonated with chants of "Om" as hundreds of yoga enthusiasts, members of the Indian diaspora and wellness advocates gathered to celebrate the International Day of Yoga today, highlighting the growing global appeal of the ancient Indian practice. The theme of this year's celebration was "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".

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Speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Dr HR Nagendra, regarded as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru, credited him for taking yoga to the global stage.

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"Today is a great day because our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) brought International Yoga Day to the world. Yoga is essential for healthy ageing... It is an ancient science that guides modern science to go beyond the physical... Everyone should practice yoga... so that we can move forward and make the world one family," he said.

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Members of the Indian diaspora also emphasised yoga's role in promoting health, inner peace and global harmony.

Prem Bhandari told ANI, "I am thankful to Yoga Guru Dr HR Nagendra Guruji for the message of Yoga from here today... It is the dream of Guruji that VYASA University is established here... We want to take this work forward. Thanks to the PM of India for having 21st June declared as International Yoga Day... Yoga is very necessary for inner peace... and I am promoting it as much as possible."

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Satish Gupta highlighted the efforts of S-Vyasa University in advancing yoga-based research and therapy.

He told ANI, "Our entire team of S-Vyasa University has come here from Dallas... Yoga is a therapy and it is a privilege to be celebrating it here at the iconic place of the world... S-Vyasa is offering research-based therapy and hoping to take it to a level where people practice Yoga in their households."

Speaking to ANI on the occassion, S-Vyasa University Vice Chancellor Dr Manju Nath Sharma said the theme of this year's celebration was "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".

He said, "This is a special occasion for all of us... This year our theme is Healthy Ageing because everyone wants to age in a healthy way and Yoga is the only way to achieve it... Everyone will continue to do Yoga daily, which will give everyone a chance to live their life towards Healthy Ageing."

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

The International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21 and is celebrated across the world to raise awareness about the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of yoga. (ANI)

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