US: One dead, five injured in suspected terror blast outside fertility clinic in California

Washington DC [US], May 18 (ANI): A deadly explosion which is suspected to be a potential act of terrorism has left one dead and at least five injured outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs in the US's California, on Saturday (local time), the New York Post reported.

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, officials claim that it was a deliberate act of violence, with authorities investigating the incident.

The blast occurred outside the American Reproductive Centres, possibly originating from a car parked near the facility, The New York Post reported, citing Palm Springs Mayor Ron DeHarte.

Advertisement

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado confirmed that the explosion was intentional, with the blast damaging multiple buildings across several blocks.

"The blast appears to be an intentional act of violence... The blast field extends for blocks with several buildings damaged, some severely," Alvarado said, as quoted by The New York Post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are involved in the investigation.

The FBI "will be investigating whether this was an intentional act," US Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California stated on X, The Post reported.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi, also commenting on X, confirmed that federal agents work with local law enforcement. She condemned the attack, stating that "violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable", emphasising the Trump administration's support for women and mothers.

The fertility clinic, which offers services like in vitro fertilization and egg transfers, was closed at the time of the explosion. No patients were present, and none of the stored embryos were harmed, The Post reported, citing clinic operator Dr. Maher Abdallah. All staff were reported safe.

Authorities warned the public to stay away from the area as they searched for additional explosive devices.

Palm Springs Mayor Ron DeHarte said initial theories such as a gas leak or helicopter crash had been ruled out, and investigations are ongoing. The clinic is located near Desert Regional Hospital but is not affiliated with it. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)