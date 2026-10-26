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Home / World / US orders non-emergency personnel, families to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes on airports

US orders non-emergency personnel, families to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes on airports

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): The United States Department of State has ordered non-emergency government personnel and their eligible family members to depart Saudi Arabia, citing grave safety risks following recent missile and drone attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure by Iranian-backed Houthi forces, the US Embassy in Riyadh announced.

This update came as Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as well as energy infrastructure, refineries, and several other aviation and military facilities across Saudi Arabia.

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Saudi-led coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

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In a post on X on Sunday, Colonel Turki bin Saleh al-Maliki, spokesperson for the coalition, said, "Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh."

In a security alert posted on X, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia warned that the cross-border hostilities pose a high risk of broader regional escalation.

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"Effective October 23, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks," the US Embassy stated.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," the mission added.

Highlighting the volatile environment, the embassy noted that American diplomatic personnel are now prohibited from using domestic air transport without explicit high-level clearance.

"The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom," the advisory stated.

The embassy outlined the operational status of major transport hubs:"King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh announced a partial reopening as of October 25 for domestic flights and some international flights operated by national carriers. A limited number of flights normally based at RUH are operating out of Qassim-based Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport (ELQ)," the alert said.

The mission added that operations at King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport (DMM) in Dammam remain operational, though subject to "some delays and cancellations."

Issuing a direct advisory to private American nationals residing in or travelling through the country, the US Mission urged utmost vigilance.

"U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport," the embassy advised. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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