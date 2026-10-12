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Home / World / US PACOM Chief Admiral Paparo meets Andaman and Nicobar Command Chief to discuss defence ties ahead of Japan visit

US PACOM Chief Admiral Paparo meets Andaman and Nicobar Command Chief to discuss defence ties ahead of Japan visit

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ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): US Pacific Command (PACOM) commander Admiral Samuel Paparo met Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, to discuss continued defence cooperation between India and the United States, as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US Embassy in India on Monday announced the meeting in a post on X, highlighting the progress of the bilateral defence partnership ahead of Admiral Paparo's visit to Japan.

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"The U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership keeps moving forward! On his way to Japan U.S. Pacific Command commander Admiral Paparo met with Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, AVSM, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command to discuss continued cooperation between our defense forces. It is great to see our partnership deepen as we work together towards a safer Indo-Pacific region," the US Embassy India's post read.

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Admiral Paparo arrived in New Delhi last week for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral defence ties. During the visit, he held discussions with senior Indian defence officials on expanding strategic cooperation and exchanging perspectives on regional and global developments.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also met Admiral Paparo in the national capital, with both sides discussing ways to strengthen India-US defence and strategic cooperation.

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Following the meeting, the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, who is on a visit to India. During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening India-US defence and strategic cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues.”

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hosted US Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo in the national capital as part of the Admiral's India visit aimed at advancing the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

Gor hosted the dinner at Roosevelt House during Paparo's October 5 to October 8 visit to India, according to a media note issued by the US Embassy.

Admiral Paparo commands America's oldest and largest geographic combatant command, with approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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