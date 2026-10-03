US PACOM Commander arrives in India to bolster defence ties

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, landed in India on Saturday to undertake a six-day official visit aimed at bolstering the India-US Major Defence Partnership and intensifying military-to-military collaboration.

Throughout his itinerary spanning October 3 to 8, Paparo is set to hold talks with senior officials representing the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Armed Forces concerning mutual security objectives across the Indo-Pacific region.

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Central topics on the agenda encompass digital transformation, emerging critical technologies and regional strategic stability. Additionally, both countries are channelling efforts into bolstering defence energy resilience alongside addressing a progressively competitive global technology environment.

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Highlighting the engagement, the US Embassy released a statement on Saturday, noting, “From emerging technology to maritime security, the United States and India are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future.”

This high-level visit builds on a series of recent high-profile military and diplomatic engagements between Washington and New Delhi aimed at examining avenues to expand bilateral defence collaboration alongside deliberating upon shifting security imperatives across the Indo-Pacific region.

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Adding to this strategic momentum following the conclusion of the 22nd edition of the India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas on September 27, which wrapped up after nearly three weeks of intensive bilateral training, key strategic talks took place last month in the national capital between Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific (USARPAC).

Illuminating the outcomes of that interaction, the Indian Army issued a statement via X, noting, "Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, USARPAC, called on General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, on 28 September. The leaders discussed the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific and explored opportunities to advance bilateral defence engagement across multiple domains."

The official update further stated, "The interaction also focused on measures to enhance interoperability through joint training and military exercises. The successful outcome of Exercise Yudh Abhyas validated the seamless synergy of joint operations and reaffirmed the commitment of both Armies towards strengthening military-to-military cooperation."

Further expanding this bilateral momentum earlier this Monday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with a visiting bipartisan US Congressional delegation headed by Representative Brian Mast. Their dialogue concentrated on reinforcing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with specific emphasis directed towards defence industrial and technological collaboration.

Detailing the engagement on X, the Ministry of Defence noted, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussion centred around the evolving India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with special emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation." (ANI)

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