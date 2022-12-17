US passes Bill to boost defence ties with India

Washington, December 16
The USD 858 billion defence Bill passed by the US Senate seeks to strengthen defence ties with India, including supporting efforts to reduce India’s reliance on Russian military equipment and funds billions of dollars to take measures to address the challenges posed to America’s national security by China.
The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) was approved by the Senate with 83-11 votes on Thursday. The Bill was passed by the House of Representatives with 350-80 votes on December 8.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comment on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth
On December 12, the Norwegian cyclist, on world tour, was ro...
11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game
A day after, Madhya Pradesh govt creates task force to exami...