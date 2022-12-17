US passes Bill to boost defence ties with India

PTI

Washington, December 16

The USD 858 billion defence Bill passed by the US Senate seeks to strengthen defence ties with India, including supporting efforts to reduce India’s reliance on Russian military equipment and funds billions of dollars to take measures to address the challenges posed to America’s national security by China.

The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) was approved by the Senate with 83-11 votes on Thursday. The Bill was passed by the House of Representatives with 350-80 votes on December 8.

