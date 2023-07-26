 US President Biden's son Hunter pleads not guilty to tax charges : The Tribune India

  • World
  • US President Biden's son Hunter pleads not guilty to tax charges

US President Biden's son Hunter pleads not guilty to tax charges

He is charged in a separate case with unlawfully owning a firearm while addicted to and using a controlled substance, a felony

US President Biden's son Hunter pleads not guilty to tax charges

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at federal court to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023. Reuters



Wilmington, Delaware, July 26

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax charges on Wednesday, after a federal judge in Delaware said she needed more time to review a proposed deal with federal prosecutors to avoid a felony gun charge.

The stunning turnabout came after what was expected to be a routine plea hearing turned into a three-hour affair featuring hushed negotiations between lawyers and pointed questions from U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika.

"I cannot accept the plea agreement today," she said, asking the parties to brief her on why she should accept it.

That means that Hunter Biden's lawyers and prosecutors may yet persuade Noreika to approve the deal as it was previously negotiated, or to alter it to a form she can accept.

But the news means the saga will continue to drag out even as the elder Biden campaigns for re-election in 2024, in a possible rematch with former President Donald Trump, who faces his own extensive legal woes.

Hunter Biden was accused of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000, prosecutors allege.

He is charged in a separate case with unlawfully owning a firearm while addicted to and using a controlled substance, a felony.

Republicans have for years accused Hunter Biden of leveraging his father’s political power for personal gain in his dealings in Ukraine and China, though the probe by US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, a Trump appointee, has not turned up any evidence to support those claims.

News of the plea deal in June sparked accusations of favorable treatment for the president’s son from Trump and his Republican allies, who have for years accused the younger Biden of influence-peddling abroad, among other things.

Those allegations spurred the criminal investigation by Weiss, who in a departure from typical practice was allowed to remain in office to continue the probe after Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

White House spokesperson Karine Jeane-Pierre said the president supported his son, adding, "Hunter Biden is a private citizen and this was a personal matter for him." Reuters

#Joe Biden

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

3
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

4
Editorials

Wake up, Himachal

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

7
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

10
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

No dearth of negative people, but India has confidence in nation’s development journey: PM Modi

No dearth of negative people, still India will be among world’s top-3 economies in my third term: PM Modi’s veiled attack at Opposition

Hours after no-confidence motion against his government is a...

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress’s no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...

No-confidence motion, strategy to make PM speak on Manipur in Parliament

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

What is no confidence motion? Will Opposition strategy to ma...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

Coal scam: Delhi court awards 4-year jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son for cheating government

Coal scam: Delhi court awards 4-year jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son for cheating government

Ex-coal secretary HC Gupta, two former senior public servant...


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

BBMB sets new record in daily electricity generation

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Yamuna’s water level in Delhi crosses danger mark again amid rain

Yamuna’s water level in Delhi crosses danger mark again amid rain

Coaching institutes without fire NOC: MCD slaps nearly 900 notices, 4 centres sealed

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi ordinance: NDA, INDIA evenly poised in Rajya Sabha; all eyes on non-aligned parties

About 350 cars at Ola dump yard submerged by overflowing Hindon

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised