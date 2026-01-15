DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / US President Trump assures Tehran he won't attack, asks to exercise restraint: Iranian envoy to Pak

US President Trump assures Tehran he won't attack, asks to exercise restraint: Iranian envoy to Pak

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:30 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Iran's envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Thursday stated that US President Donald Trump has assured Tehran that he won't attack the country and has asked Iran to exercise restraint, reported Dawn.

Advertisement

This development comes amid ongoing protests in Iran over rising living costs, with authorities imposing internet restrictions. Trump had previously threatened to intervene but said on Wednesday that killings of protesters had stopped, and he'd "watch and see" about military action.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, Moghadam made the remarks during his visit to Pakistan's National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority. The Iranian envoy said that he received information at around 1 AM (local time), which indicated that Trump did not want war and had also asked Iran not attack American interests in the region.

Advertisement

The envoy attributed the protests to legitimate grievances but blamed US and Western media for inciting violence, reported Dawn.

He claimed the situation is now "fully under control" with no current protests, despite threats from Israel and the US. Iran remains prepared for any aggression, with its airspace temporarily closed

Advertisement

In reference to the statement by US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu on January 7, Moghadam said that they amounted to interference in Iran's internal affairs, further stoking the tensions.

As per Dawn, the Iranian envoy alleged that armed groups carried out killings, attacked mosques, imambargahs, and committed acts of arson.

He claimed that the situation was now "fully under control" and that no protests were taking place in Iran at the moment.

Dawn reported that Moghadam said Iran remained on high alert and its airspace had been closed temporarily. He maintained that in the event of an attack, Iran would target US and Israeli installations in the wider region.

During the visit, the envoy added that Tehran was committed to pursuing peace, Dawn reported.

Times of Israel reported that the clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in an estimated death toll ranging from under 3,000 to over 12,000. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts