US President Trump deepens executive grip with TikTok move, budget spectacle

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): The ceremonial flyover of a B-2 bomber during the signing of a budget bill might once have seemed excessive, but in today's climate of political theatrics and congressional gridlock, it appears fitting, reported The Hill.

After months of debate, Congress has passed a sprawling tax and spending package, widely unloved but perhaps effective by design. Described as a "pseudo-budget," it reflects the evolving use of reconciliation--originally intended to empower Congress--as a tool that has increasingly served presidential agendas instead.

According to The Hill, the practice of reconciliation, first formalized in the 1974 Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act, was born out of efforts to restrain executive power following the Nixon presidency. Initially, it served as a legislative mechanism to streamline budget-related decisions and maintain fiscal discipline.

"The first-ever reconciliation package came in 1980 as lawmakers teamed up to address the scandalously large budget deficit," The Hill noted. That deficit, nearly 3 percent of the GDP at the time, prompted bipartisan concern--a notion now considered outdated as the US approaches a $2 trillion deficit, more than 6 percent of GDP.

The Hill further observed that reconciliation evolved from a fiscal responsibility tool to a means of circumventing the Senate filibuster for major legislation. This shift began in earnest with the 1993 Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act under President Bill Clinton, followed by its use in President George W. Bush's tax cuts and President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Obama's presidency also marked a turning point in executive action. "I am not king. I can't do these things just by myself," Obama had said in 2010, addressing pressure to act unilaterally on immigration. Yet in 2012, he announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), effectively choosing not to enforce parts of immigration law.

"What he discovered was that the power to grant immunity from the law is greater than the power to enforce the law," The Hill noted, explaining how prosecutorial discretion turned into policy-making via executive order.

This trend deepened under US President Trump. In April 2024, Congress passed legislation with overwhelming bipartisan support mandating that ByteDance divest TikTok by January 19, 2025. However, following his inauguration, Trump signaled he would not enforce the law.

According to The Hill, "the administration told the companies that it was 'irrevocably relinquishing' its claim on enforcing the law for as long as President Trump held that following the law undermined his 'core presidential national security and foreign affairs powers.'"

Trump's stance effectively nullified the law, marking a shift from Obama's workaround strategy to outright rejection of legislative authority. "Obama's tricky tactics have been replaced by Trump's blunt force," The Hill stated.

This departure from constitutional balance reflects a broader erosion of congressional power. From imposing checks on Nixon to Trump celebrating a compliant legislature, the trajectory underscores how executive dominance has become normalized.

"It's been a long way down for the Article 1 branch," The Hill concluded, "and one suspects we're just getting warmed up." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

