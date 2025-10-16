US President Trump holds 'lengthy' call with Russian counterpart Putin ahead of meeting with Zelensky

Washington DC [US], October 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday held a "lengthy" call with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he will report its contents after the call concludes.

He said, "I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1978844711990288393

The call comes a day before Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Politico reported.

Trump told Zelenskyy over the weekend that he may give the Russian leader an ultimatum: Get serious about peace talks, or the US would send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles in its increasing offensive against Russia.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, said he might speak to Putin about the decision first, calling it a potential "big step" in the war, as per Politico.

"I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so," Trump said. "I think I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness. I told that to President Zelenskyy, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression."

The US has increased intelligence sharing with Ukraine to include information on targets deeper inside Russian territory as part of a strategic shift both countries hope will restart negotiations with Moscow that stalled after the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska this summer failed to produce a peace agreement, according to CNN.

Zelenskyy is expected to push Trump for additional long-range weapons capable of striking targets inside Russian territory when he meets with Trump in Washington at the White House on Friday.

Trump has indicated he is open to the idea in the days leading up to Zelenskyy's visit, underscoring how his mindset about the war has changed since the Alaska summit, as per CNN. (ANI)

