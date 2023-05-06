 US Presidential election 2024: Trump lauds rival Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy : The Tribune India

US Presidential election 2024: Trump lauds rival Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy is second Indian-American to enter 2024 Republican presidential primary after Nikki Haley

US Presidential election 2024: Trump lauds rival Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy

Former US President Donald Trump. Reuters file



ANI

Washington, May 6

Former US President Donald Trump has praised Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for doing well in the recent Republican Primary poll, CBS YouGov. Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his 2024 presidential bid.

In a statement, Trump stated he likes Ramaswamy as he has only nice things to say about him and all the work carried out by the Trump administration.

"I am pleased to see that Vivek Ramaswamy is doing so well in the most recent Republican Primary Poll, CBS YouGov," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He is tied with Mike Pence, and seems to be on his way to catching Ron DeSanctimonious. The thing I like about Vivek is that he only has good things to say about "President Trump," and all that the Trump Administration has so successfully done - This is the reason he is doing so well. In any event, good luck to all of them, they will need it!," he added.

Earlier in February, healthcare and tech sector entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his 2024 US Presidential election bid. "We've celebrated our "diversity" so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I'm running for President to revive them," tweeted Ramaswamy in a video announcing his intention to run for president.

He reiterated that this was not just a political campaign, "but a cultural movement". "Faith, patriotism and hard work have disappeared. Wokeism, climatism and gender ideology have replaced them. We hunger for purpose yet cannot answer what it means to be an American. We long for that answer," he added.

In CBS News/YouGov survey of likely Republican primary voters, Ramaswamy was slightly ahead of former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Thirty-seven-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric. Ramaswamy said, "Diversity" is not our strength. Our strength is the set of ideals that unify us across our differences. Without that, "diversity" is meaningless."

He added, "We live in a culture that rejects truth & embraces relativism; that rejects equality and embraces "equity"; that rejects excellence and embraces victimhood. I'm all-in for America First, but we must first rediscover what America is."

Vivek Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary after Nikki Haley.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

2
Diaspora

'Sydney temple defaced with anti-India graffiti'

3
Diaspora

Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles

4
J & K

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

5
Sports

Let them fight their battle, hopefully it will be resolved: Sourav Ganguly on wrestlers’ protest

6
Punjab

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

8
Delhi

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

9
Diaspora

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

10
Haryana

Consider eligible DSPs for appointment as IPS officers: High Court to Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri on Saturday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits J-K's Rajouri, reviews security situation

The visit of the defence minister to Rajouri comes a day aft...

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

Arms and ammunition seized

Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and family; saffron party functionary denies charge

Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and family; saffron party functionary denies charge

Randeep Singh Surjewala was addressing a press conference

Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J-K

Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J-K

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a ...

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

Chandigarh: FIR registered over 'favour' granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in Panchkula, 37 inmates rescued

Chandigarh no-fly zone on May 7 & 8

Parts of Delhi receive fresh spell of rain

Parts of Delhi receive fresh spell of rain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Don’t want promises, need safety

Jalandhar bypoll: Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Book Punjab minister involved in viral video under POCSO Act: Partap Singh Bajwa

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over detention of journalist

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Illegal connections at shelters choke sewer lines in ‘India’s Manchester’ Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: NGT probe panel to meet on May 8

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Rs 7 cr sanitary pad scam: Patiala-based firm under scanner

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest