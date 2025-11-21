Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): American businessman and son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, arrived in Udaipur on Friday.

Earlier in the day, he left from Jamnagar.

Trump Jr, paid a visit to the Taj Mahal on Thursday, one of the most iconic and breathtaking monuments in the world, located in Agra.

The Taj Mahal was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, recognised for its cultural and historical significance. It's one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World and attracts millions of visitors each year.

The Taj Mahal has hosted several global dignitaries. In 2020, US President Trump visited the monument with his wife, Melania Trump; this was Donald Trump Jr.'s first visit.

In January, the Queen Mother of Bhutan, Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, paid a visit to the Taj Mahal with a delegation of 19. The Queen Mother of Bhutan, Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, was accompanied by Ashi Dechen Wangmo Wangchuck as part of her delegation.

At the Taj Mahal, the Bhutanese delegation admired the monument's grandeur and its beauty.

In March, Brian Greene, a renowned theoretical physicist, author, and professor of mathematics and physics at Columbia University, and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino visited the Taj Mahal. As part of their visit, they explored the iconic Taj Mahal and expressed their admiration for India's advancements in science, engineering, and craftsmanship, as per the statement.

The Taj Mahal is considered one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture, a style that combines elements of Persian, Indian, and Islamic architecture. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built it for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Earlier in April, US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel- visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. He called the Taj Mahal a "beautiful historic site" and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received. (ANI)

