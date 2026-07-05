Tehran [Iran], July 5 (ANI): Iran's Tasnim news agency claimed that a total of 13 countries have reportedly withdrawn or scaled down their participation in the funeral ceremony of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, following diplomatic pressure from the US. The news agency cited a senior source.

Advertisement

According to the Tasnim news agency, the source claimed that Washington, prior to the ceremony, ran an extensive diplomatic campaign over the past several days aimed at discouraging foreign participation in the event, which was attended by delegations from multiple countries at Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla in central Tehran.

Advertisement

Tasnim reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had issued confidential instructions on June 26 to US embassies and diplomatic missions, directing them to use all available means to persuade host countries that attending the ceremony would be viewed as an "unfriendly act" with potential consequences for bilateral relations with Washington.

Advertisement

The source further told Tasnim that US ambassadors in several African countries warned that participation could result in cuts to US development assistance and also noted that Rubio personally discussed the matter with counterparts in at least five Arab countries, based on statements attributed to two unnamed Arab diplomats.

Citing assessments, the report said at least 13 countries--including three Eastern European countries, five African countries, two Persian Gulf Arab countries, and two major East Asian countries--either withdrew or reduced their level of representation at the ceremony under US pressure.

Advertisement

Some countries reportedly attempted to justify their absence through diplomatic channels or conveyed explanations via intermediaries and their missions in Geneva and New York, while others sought to send lower-level representation, which was not accepted by Iranian authorities, according to the source, Tasmin reported.

Meanwhile, public funeral prayers for Ali Khamenei and four members of his family are being held in Tehran on Sunday, the second day of the farewell ceremony.

Millions of people swarmed the streets of central Tehran near the Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla, where Khamenei's body has been lying in state since Saturday for public mourning and official farewell ceremonies.

Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, earlier this year, leading to a widespread conflict in the West Asia region.

Last month, the US and Iran agreed to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in the region and opening a 60-day dialogue window for technical talks, including discussions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

Following Ali Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

As per Al Jazeera, Mojtaba Khamenei will skip the six days of funeral ceremonies for his father now underway in Tehran, citing security concerns amid continued Israeli threats to assassinate him. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)