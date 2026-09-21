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Home / World / US proposes AI incident alert system in talks with China: Treasury Secretary Bessent

US proposes AI incident alert system in talks with China: Treasury Secretary Bessent

Trump has resisted calls to slow down AI development, saying that would help China catch up with US companies

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New York, Updated At : 09:38 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stands next to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, speaking to the media, after meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng, ahead of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at JPMorgan Chases global corporate headquarters in New York City, US, on September 20, 2026. Reuters
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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday the US has proposed a new “notification mechanism” for artificial intelligence incidents that could affect national security, part of weekend discussions ahead of talks at the White House this week between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping.

“We want a shared vision of common goals and common threats,” Bessent told reporters after talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York.

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“We think that just like any cross-border activity, that moving from opaque to more transparency between the No. 1 and the No. 2 AI powers in the world is very important.” Trump has resisted calls to slow down AI development, saying that would help China catch up with US companies.

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Standing together in the soaring lobby of the JPMorgan Chase headquarters late Sunday, Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the groundwork had been laid for talks between Xi and Trump set to take place on Thursday.

They said the two sides had agreed to operationalise a new “Board of Trade” that the two leaders had discussed when they met in Beijing in May.

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“Today those notions have become reality,” Greer said.

Greer said the countries were still discussing what “nonsensitive” items could be considered for lower tariffs, but that the list could potentially include consumer and agricultural goods, energy products and medical devices.

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