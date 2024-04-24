US ready to restart supply of arms to Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is set to extend further. The US is poised and ready to begin delivering the needed military capabilities to Ukraine, said Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder. The US Department of Defence put out the remarks of Maj Gen Ryder on Tuesday.

UK pledges $620 mn Warsaw: The UK on Tuesday pledged an additional $620 million in new military supplies for Ukraine, including long-range missiles and four million rounds of ammunition. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday to confirm the assistance and “assure him of the UK’s steadfast support”.

The General was referring to ‘supplemental budget legislation’ passed by the US House of Representatives, the lower Chamber of the US Congress. The US Senate will take up the bill this week before it is approved by President Joe Biden.

Ryder said the legislation will make the US and its allies and partners more secure. This new legislation is proof to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his supposition that the group supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion would fall apart was absolutely wrong, Ryder said. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Air Force Gen CQ Brown will host the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Friday.

