"US recognised importance of this SCO Summit," West Asia Strategist says

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Waiel Awwad, West Asia Strategist and Journalist, said that the US saw the outcome of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit as against its hegemony, and the US recognised its importance.

Awwad, while talking to ANI, said that US President Donald Trump, therefore, sought his convenience and imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India.

"So therefore, the United States, under tremendous pressure of President Trump, he might have come up with this statement only just to say that because of the development and because the outcome of this summit is against and many seeing it as against the hegemony of the United States," he said.

Awwad said that the tariffs were an excuse even when India was on the negotiating table with the US.

"So to blame India for the tariff is not an excuse, especially at the time when India was negotiating with the United States, they were a commercial delegation between India and the United States and they were discussing the matter of solving the bilateral issues and the tariffs and the balance of trade. But he found it much better for him that he can go in his own style of imposing 25% on India and increasing another 25% on India because he felt that this is the only way of bringing India down," he said.

He further said that the leaders of the troika- India, China and Russia are determined to play a huge role in the new world order.

"Well, there's no doubt about it that the United States recognized the importance of this historic meeting that took place in Tianjin and the meeting of the trade leaders, the Troika- India, China, and Russia, and that also give a clear indication that these leaders are very determined to play a major part in the new world order," he said.

Awwad said that India stood its ground and even Trump is under pressure from his domestic side.

"And I think India stood its ground and there's not much you can compromise on this. This is just an eye wash what he's been saying because India wanted to solve the problem, wanted to sort out ambically than want to lose United States. But here you go, a president carrying out with his own foreign policy, he has been criticized inside. And I think there are lots of domestic pressure against him and nobody will take his word," he said.

Awwad said that Indian diplomats are skilled to negotiate with the US.

"Look, there is always maneuver in diplomacy. In relation between nations, can always maneuver diplomatically and you can reach to a solution, to an amicable solution. And I think Indian diplomats are skilled to do this with the Americans," he said.

He further said that both these countries are under tremendous pressure to reach an agreement.

"I'm sure there will be some sort of an agreement with the United States not to lose face with India because India is a democratic country and the prime minister under tremendous pressure internally to deliver to his own public. So to give the United States the leverage and entering into India security, food security, and that's very difficult for India to digest. So therefore, there has to be some kind of compromise, and I'm sure India will be able to achieve with the United States," he said.

Awwad also said that the SCO Summit is important, which can emerge as a brand new banking system of the world, as the member countries will now not rely on the IMF anymore.

"Having said that, I would say also the outcome of the summit is very, very important. I think what worries the world is the talk of a new bank and the new banking system which is a developing bank that will also add muscles to the member countries which will also not only rely anymore in the IMF and the World Bank for loan which is usually attached to so much of conditions," he said.

Awwad added that the SCO counties can support infrastructure development in each others' countries without causing social unrest.

"Here there are countries who are willing to support development and infrastructure in a very peaceful manner without creating a social unrest in any of these countries. I think what we have seen now it's a preliminary agreement and it's a very ambitious statement. Let's see how much will be implemented. What will be the follow-up? All that will be, we will come to know in the coming days and months," he said.

The SCO Summit took place on August 31-September 1.

Describing the visit as "productive" in a post on X, PM Modi said he emphasised India's position on key global issues during his engagements.

Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India’s stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

On the SCO summit, PM Modi wrote on X, "Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit." (ANI)

