US reinforces strong ties with India as Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets Ambassador Sergio Gor

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with the US Envoy to India, Sergio Gor, as the US Embassy in India reiterated the strength of ties between New Delhi and Washington, as it reshared a message by President Trump on the relationship between the two countries.

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In a post on X, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "A pleasure to meet my friend, and @USAmbIndia @SergioGor"

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https://x.com/SandhuTaranjitS/status/2037352894090072183?s=20

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Earlier, on March 11, US Envoy to India, Sergio Gor, congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on being sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Gor recalled Sandhu's stint as the former Ambassador of India to the United States, saying he has worked hard to promote US-India ties. A seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience, Sandhu has played a key role in strengthening India-US ties, serving as India's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024.

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In a post on X, Gor said, "Congratulations to my good friend Taranjit Singh Sandhu being sworn in as Lt. Governor of Delhi. You've done so much to promote US-India ties in my nation's capital and you'll do a great job serving the people of your nation's capital."

Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya this month.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in India on Friday shared a quote by President Trump who praised PM Modi. It said. "Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. - President Donald J. Trump"

https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2037368883795939763?s=20

New Delhi and Washington continue with their consistent high-level interactions.

Recently, US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby concluded his visit to India, where he met with senior officials to progress on the key elements of the 2026 National Defence Strategy. His visit saw discussions aimed at advancing the framework for the India-US defence partnership.

During his visit to India, Colby met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. He also co-chaired the US-India Defence Policy Group meeting with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The discussions advanced the Framework for the India-US Major Defence Partnership that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in October 2025. (ANI)

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