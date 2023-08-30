 US’ relationship with India ‘critical’ in dealing with China, Russia: Congressman Ro Khanna : The Tribune India

  • World
  • US’ relationship with India ‘critical’ in dealing with China, Russia: Congressman Ro Khanna

US’ relationship with India ‘critical’ in dealing with China, Russia: Congressman Ro Khanna

Says the US delegation during its meeting with EAM Jaishankar had discussed India’s purchase of arms from Russia

US’ relationship with India ‘critical’ in dealing with China, Russia: Congressman Ro Khanna

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna. File Photo



PTI

Washington, August 30

The US’ relationship with India is “critical” in dealing with its strategic adversaries - China and Russia, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has said.

Khanna spoke to radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday after his return from India, where he led a bipartisan Congressional delegation.

“China and Russia are clearly two strategic challenges, adversaries. That’s why the relationship with India is going to be so critical in dealing with it. I think China and Russia aren’t always going to march lockstep and there are opportunities there, but by and large, we should be clear-eyed about what they’re doing,” he said.

Khanna said it was unreasonable for the US to expect that India will block the Strait of Malacca during a conflict with China, but New Delhi can be aggressive on its borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh to open a two-front war if Beijing invades Taiwan.

The Strait of Malacca is a waterway connecting the Andaman Sea (Indian Ocean) and the South China Sea (Pacific Ocean).

As the link between the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea, the Strait of Malacca is the shortest sea route between India and China and hence is one of the most heavily travelled shipping channels in the world.

Khanna, who is currently Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus, did not agree with Indian American presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy who said on Tuesday that he would wish India to close Malacca Strait in the case of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunified with the mainland. China has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve this objective.

“We should be clear-eyed about what India will or will not do. I mean this is another important point. The idea that they’re going to block the Malacca Strait is just unreasonable to expect. Japan and South Korea wouldn’t go along with that in India,” he said.

“From the conversations we had, we aren’t going to go do that because you can bypass that through the Lombok or Sunda and you wouldn’t get Asian support for that,” Khanna said.

Lombok is an island in West Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. It forms part of the chain of the Lesser Sunda Islands, with the Lombok Strait separating it.

“What can we expect India to do? We can expect India to be aggressive at their borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh so that China then has a two-front concern. They have to worry about the borderline of control with India and not just put all of their resources into a Taiwan potential invasion and into deterring the freedom of the seas,” he said.

“So, understanding what our Indian partners are willing to do, not willing to do, and where we can actually deter China is going to be critical to having a coherent foreign policy,” Khanna said.

He said the US delegation, during its meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi early this month, also discussed India’s purchase of arms from Russia.

Khanna said Jaishankar noted that India’s dependence on Russian arms started after the US stopped selling weapons to India after 1965.

“Now, when we pressed the matter with Minister Jaishankar, he said, look, America stopped supplying us arms after 1965, and we did that because President Nixon needed Pakistan to normalise relations with China.

“In that historical context, you can understand why the United States wanted to normalise relations with China to be able to counter the Soviet Union. And (Henry) Kissinger and (Richard) Nixon made that decision,” he said.

Khanna said India was left with a border that was unsecured with China, with America not selling it any arms post-1965, and they had to go to the Russians to get arms both to defend themselves against China and Pakistan.

“That was almost a 40-year history. Now we’re building the defence relationship, but he said, you can't expect a switch overnight. They want to switch. They understand our stuff is better and we need to work with that," he said.

#China #Russia #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

2
India

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

3
Amritsar

Actor wearing 'kirpan': SGPC initiates legal action against makers of 'Yaariyan 2' movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

4
Punjab

Punjab chief secretary suspends Nangal SDM for dereliction of duty during recent floods

5
Nation

Ahead of assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

6
India

'Doesn't mean anything': Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal, India lodges diplomatic protest

7
Punjab

School teacher arrested for taking Rs 1.16 lakh bribe in Mohali

8
Business

Gadkari unveils world’s first BS 6 stage II electrified flex fuel-based vehicle

9
World

Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, calls it ‘dark chapter’

10
Delhi

Manjinder Sirsa appointed BJP national secretary

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose their jobs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension

He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab’s Ajnala

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

One of the two accomplices of the main accused Dalbir Singh ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Few commuters care to follow safety rules at manned level crossings

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

2 held for extorting money from man, 5 mobiles seized

28-yr-old man dies by suicide

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered