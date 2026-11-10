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Home / World / "US remains focused on lasting Russia-Ukraine peace": Marco Rubio after meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha

"US remains focused on lasting Russia-Ukraine peace": Marco Rubio after meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], November 10 (ANI): The United States remains focused on achieving a durable and lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France.

The two leaders discussed ongoing negotiations to end the war, energy resilience and defence cooperation as Washington continues diplomatic efforts to facilitate a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

In a post on X, Rubio described the meeting as productive and reiterated the US commitment to securing a lasting resolution to the conflict.

“Productive meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister @Andrii_Sybiha. We discussed ongoing negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, energy resilience, and defense cooperation. The United States remains focused on achieving a durable and lasting peace,” Rubio said.

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The meeting comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts by Washington to bring an end to the conflict, which has entered its fifth year, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism over the ongoing peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on Monday, Trump said discussions between Russian and Ukrainian delegations were progressing and expressed hope that both sides would reach an agreement.

“I just think that Ukraine and Russia are tired of fighting... I can get them together, and we are meeting right now as we speak, and the meetings are going okay,” Trump said, while claiming that around 25,000 people were being killed every month.

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Rubio had earlier emphasised that post-war security guarantees for Ukraine would be crucial to any potential settlement, adding that the proposed arrangements would need acceptance from both Kyiv and Moscow.

“Concepts have been discussed about what security guarantees could look like post-conflict... It will be key to ultimately being able to end the war is an understanding that Ukraine will feel secure after the war. It has to be something that Russia agrees to as well for it to work,” Rubio said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been coordinating with European leaders on energy assistance and security arrangements as Russian strikes continue to affect electricity, water and heating supplies in several Ukrainian regions.

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The G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is being held in France from November 9 to 10, bringing together diplomatic leaders to discuss international security challenges and coordinate multilateral responses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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