Washington, DC [US], March 5 (ANI): A recent inquiry by the House Select Committee focused on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party has brought to light troubling information regarding the CCP's role in exacerbating the fentanyl epidemic in the United States.

The report indicates that nearly all illicit fentanyl precursors are produced by Chinese companies, which are then trafficked internationally, especially to Mexican cartels responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl within the US.

According to the findings, the Chinese government provides subsidies for the production and export of fentanyl precursors through tax incentives, even though these substances are prohibited under both US and Chinese law.

Advertisement

Some of these businesses have also received financial grants and recognition from the Chinese government, supporting their involvement in the global fentanyl market. The investigation further revealed that state-owned companies, including a government-operated prison, possess ownership interests in firms involved in drug trafficking.

The report additionally accused Chinese officials of intentionally hindering US law enforcement initiatives. In several instances, Chinese authorities purportedly informed fentanyl manufacturers about American investigations, enabling them to escape prosecution.

Advertisement

Moreover, while China is aggressive in prosecuting domestic drug trafficking, it is said to overlook companies that are exporting illegal drugs to other countries.

In addition to the devastating impact on American lives, where fentanyl has become the leading cause of death for those aged 18-45, the report implies that the crisis serves as both a strategic and economic advantage for the CCP. It increases the wealth of Chinese criminal organizations and fits into broader geopolitical strategies aimed at undermining the US.

The Select Committee has urged for immediate measures, including the formation of a Joint Task Force to combat illicit fentanyl activities, enhanced sanctions, and more rigorous trade enforcement protocols. Despite recent diplomatic discussions, the report stresses the necessity for more robust, coordinated efforts to tackle what has evolved into one of the most lethal drug crises in US history. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)