US resumes full immigrant visa service in Cuba

Havana, January 4

The US embassy in Havana resumed full immigrant visa processing and consular services for the first time since 2017 today in a bid to stem flow of illegal migrants from Cuba to the United States.

The services were slashed in 2017 after several of US staff were stricken with an ailment dubbed "Havana Syndrome." Cubans had to travel to Guyana for visa processing, a trip well out of reach for Cubans. — Reuters

