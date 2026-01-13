US revokes over 100,000 visas of individuals involved in "criminal activity"

Washington, DC [US], January 13 (ANI): The US Department of State has announced that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas, including thousands of student and specialised visas, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic security and enforce immigration laws.

In a post on X, the Department of State said that the revocations include around 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas issued to individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity.

"BREAKING: The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity," the post read.

https://x.com/statedept/status/2010740549469557010

The department further asserted that visa revocations and deportations are being used as tools to safeguard national security. "We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe," the Department of State added in its post.

The development underscores the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with its immigration laws and reinforces that visa holders must adhere strictly to all legal requirements during their stay.

Recently, the US Embassy in India warned visa holders, especially students, that breaking the United States' Laws can have serious consequences, leading to the revocation of the visa and even deportation from the US.

"Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don't jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right," the Embassy posted on X on January 7. (ANI)

