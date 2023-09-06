US road stretch named after Indian-origin cop

Islamabad: A stretch of a highway in California has been named after Indian-origin police officer Ronil Singh who was shot dead while conducting a traffic stop in 2018. The stretch of Highway 33 in Newman was dedicated to Singh. pti
Fearing arrest, Imran’s wife moves high court
Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking a stay on her possible arrest. In the petition, she has sought details of all cases against her.
