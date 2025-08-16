US, Russia talks conclude in "narrow format," says Kremlin

Alaska [US], August 16 (ANI): Negotiations with the American delegation in the "narrow format" have concluded, the Kremlin said in a short statement, as reported by CNN.

The bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted well over three hours, CNN reported. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other officials, were also present.

The fact that the two leaders had not moved on to their expanded bilateral luncheon after an hour and a half was also a sign that Trump, at least so far, did not feel compelled to "walk," as he had earlier promised to do if the talks were going south, as per CNN.

