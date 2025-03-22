DT
US sanctions Chinese teapot refinery for purchasing Iranian oil

US sanctions Chinese teapot refinery for purchasing Iranian oil

Bruce said that the refinery purchased millions of barrels of oil from Iran. She added that the US was further sanctioning entities and vessels in Iran's shadow fleet.
ANI
Updated At : 05:31 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], March 22 (ANI): The United States has announced fresh sanctions targeting a Chinese teapot refinery for purchasing millions of barrels of Iranian oil, along with additional sanctions on entities and vessels in Iran's shadow fleet, as part of its broader strategy to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions, restrict its ballistic missile program, and cut off its financial support for terrorist groups by driving its oil exports to zero, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Friday.

"For the first time, the United States is sanctioning a so-called teapot refinery in China for purchasing millions of barrels of oil worth approximately half a billion dollars. We are also sanctioning several additional entities and vessels in Iran's shadow fleet for shipping millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China," she announced.

She further stressed that Iran's actions pose a security threat to the US, and the sanctions aim to curb Iran's nuclear program and eliminate its oil exports.

"Iran's behaviour across the globe threatens US national security interests. President Trump has reimposed a maximum pressure campaign designed to end Iran's nuclear threat, curtail its ballistic missile program, and stop it from supporting terrorist groups. The maximum pressure campaign is designed to drive Iran's oil exports, which it uses to fund its destabilizing activities, to zero. This includes oil exports to China," she said.

The United States has imposed restrictions on activities with Iran under various legal authorities since 1979, following the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran, according to the US Department of State.

The Department of State's Office of Economic Sanctions Policy and Implementation is responsible for enforcing and implementing several US sanctions programs that limit access to the United States for companies engaging in certain commercial activities with Iran.

Additionally, the Department of State announced action against a crude oil and petroleum products storage terminal in the port of Huizhou, China.

"The Department of State is taking action against a crude oil and petroleum products storage terminal in the port of Huizhou in China. The terminal received and stored Iranian-origin crude oil onboard a blocked tanker. Crude oil and petroleum products terminals based in China serve as the gateway for Iranian petroleum products to enter the Chinese market. As China is the largest importer of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products, terminals in China play a critical role in supporting Iran's efforts to maintain revenues from its energy exports and fuel its destabilizing activities," the statement said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

