US sanctions Sri Lankan army officer over rights violations

Washington, December 11

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Sri Lankan military officer for violation of human rights, describing it as a bid to promote accountability for corruption and human rights abuses around the world.

In a statement on December 9, the US state department, named Prabath Bulathwatte, the former head of a clandestine Sri Lankan platoon known as the Tripoli Platoon, for violation of human rights.

“Pursuant to Section 7031(c), the Department of State is designating Bulathwatte for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights, namely torture and/or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of Sri Lankan journalist, Keith Noyahr, in May 2008,” US State Department said in a press statement.