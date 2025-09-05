Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday sanctioned three Palestinian NGOs, alleging that they assisted illegitimate sanctions against Israel by the International Criminal Court.

The NGOs- Al Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights were added to the Department of the Treasury's "Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List" on Thursday, as per Al Jazeera.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "Today, the Trump Administration is sanctioning three NGOs--Al Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights-- for assisting in the ICC's illegitimate actions against Israel. The United States will continue to protect our own sovereignty and the sovereignty of our allies from the ICC's overreach."

https://x.com/SecRubio/status/1963725343052681536

The Trump administration had previously sanctioned the ICC in response to its investigation and subsequent arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

All three groups had provided evidence on Israeli abuses in the case.

The Ramallah-based Al-Haq has been a leading organisation both in the occupied Palestinian territory and internationally seeking accountability for Israeli abuses, while leading litigation in several countries.

The Gaza City-based Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights have been leading independent organisation that have documented Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

In a statement shared by all three organisations, they condemned "in the strongest terms the draconian sanctions" imposed by the Trump administration.

"These measures in times of live genocide against our People, is a coward[ly], immoral, illegal and undemocratic act," the statement said, Al Jazeera quoted.

The US previously sanctioned the Ramallah-based Addameer, a human rights organisation focused on Palestinian prisoners and detainees, in June.

In July, the Trump administration also sanctioned the Palestinian Authority (PA), which administers the occupied West Bank, and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which represents Palestinians internationally, as per Al Jazeera.

At the same time, the Trump administration has revoked sanctions imposed under former US President Joe Biden on Israelis from illegal settlements and organisations accused of violence. (ANI)

