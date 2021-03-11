US saw 61 ‘active shooter’ cases last year

Washington, May 24
The United States experienced 61 "active shooter" incidents last year, up sharply in the sheer number of attacks, casualties and geographic distribution from 2021 and the highest tally in over 20 years, the FBI has reported.
Incidents in 2021
52% higher than 2020
103 died
140 injured
The 2021 total, spread over 30 states, was 52 per cent higher than 2020 and about double each of the three previous years, according to the FBI.
The agency defines an active shooter as someone engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a public space in seemingly random fashion.
Commercial businesses accounted for just over half of all such incidents last year, which also was notable for an emerging trend of “roving active shooters” opening fire in multiple locations, as was the case with a gunman who attacked several Atlanta-area day spas, the FBI said. — Reuters
