US says nine Americans killed in Israel, others still missing

Washington, October 9
The United States on Monday said nine Americans were killed in Israel and other US citizens were missing, following Saturday’s unprecedented Hamas attack that killed 700 Israelis.
“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine U.S. citizens,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. “We can confirm that there are unaccounted-for US citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts,” he added.
A National Security spokesperson also confirmed the death of nine American citizens.
The Americans killed in the conflict that began over the weekend have yet to be identified by officials in the United States.
Fighters from Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more as they attacked Israeli towns on Saturday, the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.
Israel responded by pounding Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians. Reuters
