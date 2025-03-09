DT
US: Secret Service agents shoot armed man near White House

US: Secret Service agents shoot armed man near White House

Secret Service agents shot a man during an armed confrontation, who brandished a firearm near the White House early Sunday morning, Fox News reported citing the agency statement.
ANI
Updated At : 10:11 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Washington, DC [US], March 9 (ANI): Secret Service agents shot a man during an armed confrontation, who brandished a firearm near the White House early Sunday morning, Fox News reported citing the agency statement.

The incident occurred just after midnight on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, about a block away from the White House.

Secret Service said that earlier on Saturday, police shared information about a suicidal individual who may have been travelling to Washington, D.C, from Indiana, as per Fox News.

Secret Service agents found the man's parked car near 17th and F Streets, NW. As they approached him, the man brandished a firearm, leading to an armed confrontation where Secret Service agents shot him.

According to Fox News, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his condition is unknown, a Secret Service spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.

Further, the Secret Service said the Metropolitan Police Department would lead an investigation into the shooting since they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

