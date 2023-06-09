US Secretary of State Blinken plans trip to Beijing as soon as next week: Politico

June 9
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to travel to Beijing as soon as next week, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the scheduling.
Washington's top diplomat scrapped a planned trip earlier this year over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States.
Reuters reported on Wednesday Blinken will travel to China for talks in the coming weeks, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...
4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt
There have been signs of differences between the party and i...
Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur
Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...
Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day
The entry and exit gates of the office lie blocked which has...