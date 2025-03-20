US Secy of State Marco Rubio writes letter to Tibetan President in-exile, reaffirms strong support for 'Tibetan cause'

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter to Tibetan President in-exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said in a statement.

Rubio, in the letter sent on March 10, reiterated the US' unwavering commitment to promoting Tibetans' human rights and assisting them in exercising their fundamental liberties without fear of retaliation and leading peaceful, dignified lives.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, during the current ninth Tibetan parliamentary session, said that a letter personally sent by Marco Rubio to the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration demonstrates the US' steadfast support for the Tibetan cause.

Advertisement

This historic gesture, likely the first of its kind, signifies a profound and continuous awareness of the struggle of the Tibetan people, according to a CTA statement. It further solidifies the long-standing relationship between the US government and the Tibetan population.

Sikyong praised the 16th Kashag, the Office of Tibet in Washington, DC, the International Campaign for Tibet, and the Tibet Fund for their continued efforts to secure aid that is essential to the preservation of Tibetan religious heritage, culture, and language, according to CTA.

Advertisement

Sikyong emphasized that the goals and programs of the Central Tibetan Administration must be in line with the objectives of the current U.S. government and, most importantly, the larger ambitions of the Tibetan people.

Earlier on March 1, Marco Rubio has extended wishes to Tibetans on Losar, also known as the Tibetan New Year and expressed US' commitment to protecting the "universal, fundamental, and inalienable human rights" of Tibetans and promoting their distinct cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage.

In a statement, Rubio stated, "I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. On this first day of the Year of the Wood Snake, we celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Tibetan community worldwide."

"The United States remains committed to protecting the universal, fundamental, and inalienable human rights of Tibetans and promoting their distinct cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage. I wish Tibetans celebrating all across the world peace and prosperity in the new year. Losar Tashi Delek and Happy New Year," he added.

The constant reiteration across many platforms, notwithstanding the suspension of USAID assistance, highlights the United States' unwavering commitment to enforcing its policies on Tibet and its longstanding support for the Tibetan cause, CTA emphasized. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)