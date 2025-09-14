DT
Home / World / US Secy of State wishes Pope Leo XIV on birthday

US Secy of State wishes Pope Leo XIV on birthday

ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], September 14 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday extended birthday wishes to the first American Pope, Pope Leo XIV.

"Happy 70th Birthday to the Pope," he said in a post on X.

"May the Holy Spirit continue to bless and guide you, Pope Leo XIV," he added.

As Pope Leo XIV turned 70 on Sunday, he thanked all his well-wishers.

The Pontifex also celebrated the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

In a post on X, he said, "Dear friends, today I turn seventy years old. I give thanks to the Lord and to my parents; and I thank all those who have remembered me in their prayers."

"Today we celebrate the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross: for the immense love with which God has transformed the means to death into an instrument of life, embracing it for our salvation, teaching us that nothing can separate us from him and that his love is greater than our own sin," he added.

He blessed the faithful gathered for the Angelus prayer and thanked them for their good wishes, as per EuroNews.

"My dears, it seems you know today I have turned 70," Leo said to cheers.

"I thank the Lord, my parents and all those who remembered me in their prayers," the pontiff said at the end of the prayer, as applause erupted through the square, where hundreds of people held "happy birthday" banners, in English, Italian and Spanish, balloons and congratulatory signs.

In many of the drawings, children expressed their wish for world peace. One child had drawn Pope Leo XIV saying "Don't worry, I'll take care of it," while waving the flag of peace, between a dove with an olive branch and St Peter's Basilica, coloured white and yellow like the Vatican flag. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

