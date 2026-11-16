US seeks 24-year jail for Nikhil over Pannun plot; defence wants 12 years

At the same time, Gupta has appealed to the sentencing judge to give him an opportunity to rebuild his life, saying he deeply regrets his actions.

In a sentencing memorandum submitted to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on November 13, US Attorney James M McDonald sought a sentence at the upper end of the applicable federal sentencing-guidelines range, arguing that the conspiracy to murder a US citizen on American soil warranted a substantial prison term.

In a separate letter to District Judge Victor Marrero ahead of his sentencing, Gupta described himself as a family man who had lost his way in early 2023, admitted to drinking heavily and said he wished he could turn back time and undo his mistakes.

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“I wish I could turn back time to 2023 and undo my mistakes,” he wrote, adding that when he looked back, he no longer recognised the person he had become.

Gupta, who pleaded guilty in February this year to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering, said his arrest had left him with suicidal thoughts and deep regret over the pain caused to his wife, children and mother.

Describing his time in custody in the Czech Republic and later at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, Gupta said he had turned to spirituality, yoga and meditation to cope with imprisonment. He said he spent several hours each day reading, praying and meditating, and began guiding fellow inmates in yoga.

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He claimed that prison officers and inmates began referring to him as “Indian Yoga” and that officers encouraged others to practise yoga like him.

He also recalled finding peace in feeding birds during his confinement in the Czech Republic, a practice he said he missed in the Brooklyn jail.

Gupta said the period in custody had changed his outlook and brought him closer to his family and his faith. He pledged to devote his life to helping people and animals and said he would accept whatever decision the court took.

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“I have full faith in your honor,” he wrote, adding that he wished to continue on a path of positivity, kindness and self-improvement.

The prosecution, meanwhile, has argued that Gupta played a central role in a sustained conspiracy to arrange Pannun's killing. It has sought 293 months in prison, the top end of the sentencing-guidelines range of 235 to 293 months.

Gupta’s lawyers have sought a 12-year sentence, backing the Probation Department's recommendation of 144-month imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

The defence has cited his lack of a previous criminal record, his alleged alcohol dependence and his claim that he acted under pressure from Vikash Yadav, an alleged co-conspirator whom Gupta believed had the authority of the Indian state behind him.

Prosecutors have disputed the defence’s account, arguing that Gupta’s involvement reflected sustained planning over several weeks and could not be explained by alcohol dependence or pressure from others.

According to the US authorities, Gupta approached a person he believed could arrange the killing but who was, in fact, a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

The US has alleged that Gupta worked with others, including an Indian government employee, to target Pannun, a US citizen and legal counsel for the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice.

India has denied any involvement of the government in the alleged conspiracy and has said that such actions are contrary to its policy.

Gupta is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20 by Judge Marrero. The three charges to which he pleaded guilty carry a combined maximum sentence of 40 years. The final sentence will be determined by the court.