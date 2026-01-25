DT
PT
Home / World / US sees over 14,000 flight cancellations as winter storm intensifies

US sees over 14,000 flight cancellations as winter storm intensifies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Washington DC [US], January 25 (ANI): As the winter storm intensified in the United States over the weekend, more than 14,000 flights have been cancelled from Saturday through Monday, CNN reported.

US President Trump has issued emergency declarations for 10 states as authorities continue to prepare for frigid cold which will sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

In the wake of the storm, over 14,800 flights have been cancelled between Saturday and Monday, with stretches of interstate shut down from dangerous road conditions, CNN reported, citing FlightAware.

According to CNN, 43% of American Airlines' scheduled flights have been grounded, and 35% of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines' scheduled flights.

It further noted that Saturday saw more than 4,000 cancellations, primarily in Dallas and Charlotte, and Monday already has more than 1,600 flights cancelled, with the majority of the effects in New York and Boston.

Meanwhile, US President Trump approved emergency declarations for Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia, and said that authorities are working closely with FEMA, Governors, and State Emergency Management teams to ensure the safety of everyone.

As per the National Weather Service, the winter storm would sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the US over the weekend. Noting that sub-zero lows will spread from northern and central plains into the northeast through Sunday, NWS said that sub-freezing temperatures are expected each night as far south as the Gulf Coast.

It said that extremely cold temperatures would expand across the eastern two-thirds of the US, with very cold weather continuing through the next week, and advised preparing for the "life-threatening cold," as wind chills and prolonged cold could pose a risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

In another post on X, it said the winter storm would expand into the Mid-Atlantic states tonight, then into the Northeast late Sunday.

According to the NWS, heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain will have significant impacts across much of the eastern half of the United States.

As the storm approaches, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem urged people to stay off the roads and take necessary precautions.

A massive winter storm is sweeping across the US, bringing heavy snow, ice, and record-breaking cold temperatures. The storm spans over 1,300 miles, with impacts expected across more than 2,000 miles from Texas to New England through Sunday, reported CNN.

Increasing ice accumulation is causing power outages across the South, with thunder and lightning possible in areas of heavy freezing rain and sleet.

More than half of Americans will experience subzero wind chills, locking snow and ice in place and leaving those without power shivering for days.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings, and emergency declarations have been made in over 17 states, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

