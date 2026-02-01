US seizes over 200 website domains tied to India-based illegal drug network

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in collaboration with the US Attorney’s office for the eastern district of New York, have seized over 200 website domains tied to an India-based transnational criminal organisation (TCO) working within the US and allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses.

Advertisement

The TCO tied to these illegal online pharmacies has been under investigation by DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division since 2022. Beginning on January 27, 2026, DEA field offices throughout the US conducted multiple operations leading to the arrest of four individuals along with the issuance of five immediate suspension orders and one order to show cause, both of which are administrative actions taken against DEA registrants in order to protect the public from dangers to public health and safety.

Advertisement